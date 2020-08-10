Pretty Much Country

Pretty Much Country

Country

2008

1.

Honky Tonk Heaven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

She Never Said Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

That Was the Way it Was Then (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Candy Kisses (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

I Am What I Am (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Come As You Were (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

She Sang Amazing Grace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Have I Got a Song For You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Daughters of Dixie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

She Sure Makes Leavin' Look Easy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

My Fingers Do the Talkin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Honky Tonk Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Careless Hands (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Hony Tonk Rock'n'Roll Piano Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Forever Forgiving (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

16 chansons

45 min

© Stomper Time