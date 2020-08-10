Pretty Much Country
Country
2008
1.
Honky Tonk Heaven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
She Never Said Goodbye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
That Was the Way it Was Then (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Candy Kisses (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I Am What I Am (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Come As You Were (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
She Sang Amazing Grace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Have I Got a Song For You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Daughters of Dixie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
She Sure Makes Leavin' Look Easy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
My Fingers Do the Talkin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Honky Tonk Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Careless Hands (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Hony Tonk Rock'n'Roll Piano Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Forever Forgiving (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30