Princess Lullaby: Soothing Instrumental Lullabies For Little Princesses

Princess Lullaby: Soothing Instrumental Lullabies For Little Princesses

Musique pour enfants

2006

1.

Someday My Prince Will Come (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
2.

Beauty And The Beast (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
3.

Reflection (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
4.

With A Smile And A Song (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
5.

Something There (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
6.

A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
7.

Part Of Your World (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
8.

Colors Of The Wind (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
9.

I'm Wishing/One Song (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
10.

A Whole New World (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
11.

Just Around The Riverbend (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30
12.

The Sweetest Dream (Princess Theme) (Extrait)

Fred Mollin

0:30

12 chansons

42 min

© Walt Disney Records