Princess of Dawn: Soundtracks

Musique électronique

1972

1.

Princess Of Dawn (fanfare sounds, moody solitude) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
2.

Winter Sun (solitude, pathetic, sadness) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
3.

Triad (mysterious) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
4.

Tom Bombadil's Dance (happy relaxed movement, folksy style) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
5.

Pearls (glittering, continuous flow) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
6.

Arabia (strange fanfare leading into bazaar scene) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
7.

Crayfish (echoing mandolines, airy, pulsating) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
8.

Deep Sea (mysterious, lost, sunken ship) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
9.

Starlight (cold energy, space) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
10.

Phoenix (dancing, rhythmic, repetitive) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
11.

Hoodle-Doodle (melodic computer lights) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
12.

Gothic Velvet (history, church atmosphere) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
13.

Green Cherub (pathos, slightly mysterious) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
14.

Desert Rock (spaceship, orbit) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
15.

Synthi Effect (spaceship, orbit) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
16.

Flea Dance (computer sound) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
17.

Flea Dance II (computer sound) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
18.

Laser (space ship attack) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
19.

Up and Down (spaceship, solitude) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
20.

Desert Rock II (spaceship, orbit) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
21.

Kolibri (sunrise in the jungle) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
22.

Elefantentempel (dramatic, slow, far east atmosphere) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
23.

Reed (Indian flute & small hand drum) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
24.

Singing Bell (romantic meditation) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
25.

Evening (quiet, romantic feelings, soft air) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30
26.

Together (strange loneliness, change into melodic far eastern scene) (Extrait)

Deuter

0:30

26 chansons

46 min

© Kuckuck Schallplatten