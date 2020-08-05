Princess of Dawn: Soundtracks
Musique électronique
1972
1.
Princess Of Dawn (fanfare sounds, moody solitude) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
2.
Winter Sun (solitude, pathetic, sadness) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
3.
Triad (mysterious) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
4.
Tom Bombadil's Dance (happy relaxed movement, folksy style) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
5.
Pearls (glittering, continuous flow) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
6.
Arabia (strange fanfare leading into bazaar scene) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
7.
Crayfish (echoing mandolines, airy, pulsating) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
8.
Deep Sea (mysterious, lost, sunken ship) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
9.
Starlight (cold energy, space) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
10.
Phoenix (dancing, rhythmic, repetitive) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
11.
Hoodle-Doodle (melodic computer lights) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
12.
Gothic Velvet (history, church atmosphere) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
13.
Green Cherub (pathos, slightly mysterious) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
14.
Desert Rock (spaceship, orbit) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
15.
Synthi Effect (spaceship, orbit) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
16.
Flea Dance (computer sound) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
17.
Flea Dance II (computer sound) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
18.
Laser (space ship attack) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
19.
Up and Down (spaceship, solitude) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
20.
Desert Rock II (spaceship, orbit) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
21.
Kolibri (sunrise in the jungle) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
22.
Elefantentempel (dramatic, slow, far east atmosphere) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
23.
Reed (Indian flute & small hand drum) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
24.
Singing Bell (romantic meditation) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
25.
Evening (quiet, romantic feelings, soft air) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30
26.
Together (strange loneliness, change into melodic far eastern scene) (Extrait)
Deuter
0:30