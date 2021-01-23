Prismatic Colours

Prismatic Colours

Country

2017

1.

Run Softy, Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Supper-Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Shepherd Of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

28 min

© classics & more