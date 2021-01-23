Prison Blues
Country
2018
1.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Hey! Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Next In Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
The Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30