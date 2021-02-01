Prokofiev: Symphonies 1 & 5

Prokofiev: Symphonies 1 & 5

Musique classique

2005

Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 25 'Classical': I. Allegro (Extrait)

Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 25 'Classical': II. Larghetto (Extrait)

Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 25 'Classical': III. Gavotta: Non troppo allegro (Extrait)

Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 25 'Classical': IV. Finale: Molto vivace (Extrait)

Applause (Extrait)

Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op. 100: I. Andante (Extrait)

Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op. 100: II. Allegro marcato (Extrait)

Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op. 100: III. Adagio (Extrait)

Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op. 100: IV. Allegro giocoso (Extrait)

Applause (Extrait)

10 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Warner Classics