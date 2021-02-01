Prokofiev: Symphonies 1 & 5
Musique classique
2005
1.
Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 25 'Classical': I. Allegro (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
2.
Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 25 'Classical': II. Larghetto (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
3.
Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 25 'Classical': III. Gavotta: Non troppo allegro (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
4.
Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 25 'Classical': IV. Finale: Molto vivace (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
5.
Applause (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
6.
Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op. 100: I. Andante (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
7.
Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op. 100: II. Allegro marcato (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
8.
Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op. 100: III. Adagio (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
9.
Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op. 100: IV. Allegro giocoso (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30
10.
Applause (Extrait)
Sergiù Celibidache
0:30