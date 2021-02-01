Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Ala et Lolly
Musique classique
2007
1.
Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Op.100: I. Andante (Extrait)
City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
0:30
2.
Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Op.100: II. Allegro marcato (Extrait)
City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
0:30
3.
Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Op.100: III. Adagio (Extrait)
City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
0:30
4.
Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Op.100: IV. Allegro giocoso (Extrait)
City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
0:30
5.
Scythian Suite, Op. 20: I. Adoration of Veless and Ala (Allegro feroce) (Extrait)
City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
0:30
6.
Scythian Suite, Op. 20: II. The Enemy of God and the Dance of the Pagan Monsters (Allegro sostenuto) (Extrait)
City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
0:30
7.
Scythian Suite, Op. 20: III. Night (Andantino) (Extrait)
City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
0:30
8.
Scythian Suite, Op. 20: IV. The Glorious Departure of Lolli and the Sun's Procession (Tempestoso) (Extrait)
City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
0:30