Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Ala et Lolly

Musique classique

2007

1.

Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Op.100: I. Andante (Extrait)

0:30
2.

Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Op.100: II. Allegro marcato (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Op.100: III. Adagio (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Symphony No. 5 in B Flat, Op.100: IV. Allegro giocoso (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Scythian Suite, Op. 20: I. Adoration of Veless and Ala (Allegro feroce) (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Scythian Suite, Op. 20: II. The Enemy of God and the Dance of the Pagan Monsters (Allegro sostenuto) (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Scythian Suite, Op. 20: III. Night (Andantino) (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Scythian Suite, Op. 20: IV. The Glorious Departure of Lolli and the Sun's Procession (Tempestoso) (Extrait)

0:30

8 chansons

1 h 04 min

