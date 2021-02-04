0
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas - Apex
Musique classique
1991
1.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Overture to Act 1 (Extrait)
Tatiana Troyanos, Felicity Palmer, Richard Stilwell, Raymond Leppard & English Chamber Orchestra
0:30
2.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 1 "Shake the cloud from off your brow" [Belinda, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
3.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 1 "Ah! Belinda, I am prest" [Dido] (Extrait)
0:30
4.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 1 "Grief increases by concealing... Whence could so much virtue spring?" [Belinda, Dido, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
5.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 1 "Fear no danger to ensue" [Belinda, Second Woman, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
6.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 1 "See, your royal guest appears... To the hills and the vales" [Belinda, Aeneas, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
7.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 1 Triumphing Dance (Extrait)
0:30
8.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 2 Prelude for the Witches... "But ere we this perform" [Sorceress, First Witch, Second Witch, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
9.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 2 "In our deep vaulted cell" [Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
10.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 2 Ritornello... "Thanks to these lonesome vales" [Belinda, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
11.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 2 "Oft she visits" [Second Woman] (Extrait)
0:30
12.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 2 "Behold, upon my bended spear... Haste, haste to town" [Aeneas, Dido, Belinda, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
13.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 2 "Stay, prince!" [Spirit, Aeneas] (Extrait)
0:30
14.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 3 "Come away"... The Sailor's Dance [Sailor, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
15.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 3 "See, see"... The Witches' Dance [Sorceress, First Witch, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
16.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 3 "Your counsel all is urg'd in vain... Great minds against themselves conspire" [Dido, Belinda, Aeneas, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30
17.
Purcell : Dido & Aeneas : Act 3 "Thy hand, Belinda... With drooping wings" [Dido, Chorus] (Extrait)
0:30