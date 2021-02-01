Purcell: Dido and Aeneas
Musique classique
2005
1.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626: Overture (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
2.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "Shake the cloud from off your brow" (Belinda) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
3.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "Banish sorrow, banish care" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
4.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "Ah! Belinda, I am prest, with torment not to be confest" (Dido) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
5.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "Grief increasing by concealing" (Belinda, Dido) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
6.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "When Monarchs unite how happy their state" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:15
7.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "Whence could so much virtue spring?" (Dido, Belinda, Second Woman) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
8.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "Fear no danger to ensue" (Belinda, Second Woman, Chorus) - Dance this Chorus, the Baske (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
9.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "See, your Royal Guest appears" (Belinda, Aeneas, Dido) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
10.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "Cupid only throws the dart" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
11.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "If not for mine, for empire's sake" (Aeneas, Belinda) - A Dance, Gittars Chacony (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
12.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: "To the hills and the vales" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
13.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 1: The Triumphing Dance (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
14.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 1: Prelude for the Witches - "Wayward sisters, you that fright" (Sorceress, First Witch) - "Harm’s our delight" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
15.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 1: "The Queen of Carthage, whom we hate" (Sorceress) - "Ho ho ho" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
16.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 1: "Ruin'd e're the set of sun?" (First Witch, Second Witch, Sorceress) - "Ho ho ho" (Chorus) - Dance (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
17.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 1: "But e're we this perform" (First Witch, Second Witch) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
18.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 1: "In our deep vaulted cell the charm" (Chorus) - Dance (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
19.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 1: Echo Dance of Furies (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
20.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 2: Ritornelle (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
21.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 2: "Thanks to these lonesome vales" (Belinda, Chorus) - Dance (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
22.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 2: "Oft she visits this lone mountain" (Second Woman) - A Dance to entertain Aeneas (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
23.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 2: "Behold upon my bending spear" (Aeneas, Dido) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:29
24.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 2: "Haste, haste to town this open field" (Belinda, Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
25.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 2 Scene 2: "Stay, Prince, and hear Great Jove's command" (Spirit, Aeneas, Sorceress, First Witch, Second Witch) - The Groves Dance (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
26.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 1: Prelude - "Come away, fellow sailors" (First Sailor, Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
27.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 1: The Sailors' Dance (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
28.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 1: "See the flags and streamers curling" (Sorceress, First Witch, Second Witch) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
29.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 1: "Our next motion must be to storm" (Sorceress) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
30.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 1: "Destruction's our delight" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
31.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 1: The Witches' Dance (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
32.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 2: "Your councel all is urg’d in vain" (Dido, Belinda, Aeneas) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
33.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 2: "Great minds against themselves conspire" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
34.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 2: "Thy hand Belinda" (Dido) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
35.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 2: "When I am laid in earth"" (Dido) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30
36.
Dido and Aeneas, Z. 626, Act 3 Scene 2: "With drooping wings" (Chorus) (Extrait)
Emmanuelle Haïm
0:30