Pure BS (Deluxe Edition)

Pure BS (Deluxe Edition)

Country

2008

1.

This Can't Be Good (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Don't Make Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

The More I Drink (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

I Don't Care (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

She Don't Love Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Back There Again (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

It Ain't Easy Bein' Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

What I Wouldn't Give (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

I Have Been Lonely (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

She Can't Get That (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

The Last Country Song (feat. John Anderson & George Jones) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Chances (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
13.

I Can't Walk Away (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
14.

Home (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

14 chansons

52 min

© Warner Records