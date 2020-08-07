Pure Pop: The 70's
Pop
2012
1.
Moondance (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
2.
We're All Alone (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
3.
I'll Go Where the Music Takes Me (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
4.
Everything I Own (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
5.
Sometimes When We Touch (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
6.
Sha La La I Love You (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
7.
Puppy Love (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
8.
Wuthering Heights (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
9.
Bennie and the Jets (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
10.
One for You, One for Me (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
11.
Smile (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
12.
Boogie Nights (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
13.
Candida (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
14.
Silly Love Songs (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
15.
Bad Girls (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30
16.
Knock On Wood (Extrait)
Pop Mania
0:30