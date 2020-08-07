Pure Pop: The 70's

Pop

2012

1.

Moondance (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
2.

We're All Alone (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
3.

I'll Go Where the Music Takes Me (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
4.

Everything I Own (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
5.

Sometimes When We Touch (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
6.

Sha La La I Love You (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
7.

Puppy Love (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
8.

Wuthering Heights (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
9.

Bennie and the Jets (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
10.

One for You, One for Me (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
11.

Smile (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
12.

Boogie Nights (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
13.

Candida (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
14.

Silly Love Songs (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
15.

Bad Girls (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
16.

Knock On Wood (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Kyna - OMP