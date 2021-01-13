Pyramid (Expanded Edition)

Rock

1984

1.

Voyager (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
2.

What Goes Up (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
3.

The Eagle Will Rise Again (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
4.

One More River (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
5.

Can't Take It with You (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
6.

In the Lap of the Gods (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
7.

Pyramania (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
8.

Hyper-Gamma-Spaces (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
9.

Shadow of a Lonely Man (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
10.

Voyager/What Goes Up/The Eagle Will Rise Again (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
11.

What Goes Up / Little Voice (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
12.

Can't Take It With You (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
13.

Hyper-Gamma-Spaces (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
14.

The Eagle Will Rise Again (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
15.

The Lap of the Gods (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
16.

The Lap Of The Gods (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

16 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Arista - Legacy