0
Queen Esther Marrow
Jazz
1994
1.
Precious Lord (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
2.
Higher and Higher (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
3.
Soon I will be done (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
4.
So it goes (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
5.
He may not come when you want him (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
6.
Thank you for the change (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
7.
Move on up (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
8.
Didn´t It Rain (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
9.
Imagine (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
10.
Bridge Over Troubled Water / Still Waters Run Deep (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
11.
Elijah Rock (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
12.
I´m going on (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30
13.
Give a Little Love (Extrait)
The Harlem Gospel Singers
0:30