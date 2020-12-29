Qui, Je Veux

Qui, Je Veux

Musique Francophone

2013

1.

Qui Aurait Dit Ca? (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

C'est Une Fille Comme Toi! (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Hey Baby (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Les Bras En Croix (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Ce N'est Pas Juste Apres Tout (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Qui, Je Veux (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Quitte-Moi Doucement (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Tout Bas, Tout Bas, Tout Bas (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Pas Cette Chanson (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Shout (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

10 chansons

24 min

© Marylebone Records