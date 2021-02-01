R.O.O.T.S. (Route of Overcoming the Struggle)
Hip-hop
2009
1.
Finally Here (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
2.
Jump (feat. Nelly Furtado) (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
3.
Gotta Get It (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
4.
Shone (feat. Pleasure P) (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
5.
Right Round (feat. Ke$ha) (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
6.
R.O.O.T.S. (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
7.
Be on You (feat. Ne-Yo) (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
8.
Mind on My Money (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
9.
Available (feat. Akon) (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
10.
Touch Me (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
11.
Never (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
12.
Sugar (feat. Wynter) (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30
13.
Rewind (feat. Wyclef Jean) (Extrait)
Flo Rida
0:30