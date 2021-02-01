R.O.O.T.S. (Route of Overcoming the Struggle)

Hip-hop

2009

1.

Finally Here (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
2.

Jump (feat. Nelly Furtado) (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
3.

Gotta Get It (Dancer) (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
4.

Shone (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
5.

Right Round (feat. Ke$ha) (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
6.

R.O.O.T.S. (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
7.

Be on You (feat. Ne-Yo) (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
8.

Mind on My Money (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
9.

Available (feat. Akon) (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
10.

Touch Me (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
11.

Never (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
12.

Sugar (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30
13.

Rewind (Extrait)

Flo Rida

0:30

13 chansons

51 min

© Poe Boy - Atlantic