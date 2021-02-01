Rachmaninov: Liturgy of St John Chrysostom
Musique classique
2004
1.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: I. The Great Ektenya (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
2.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: II. Praise the Lord, O My Soul (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
3.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: III. The Only Begotten (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
4.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: IV. (a) In Thy Kingdom (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
5.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: IV. (b) In Thy Kingdom (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
6.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: V. Come, Bow (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
7.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: VI. Lord, Save the Faithful and Holy God (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
8.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: VII. The Two-Fold and Following Ektenii (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
9.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: VIII. Which Cherubim (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
10.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: IX. The Suppliant Ektenya (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
11.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: X. I Believe (Creed) (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
12.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XI. The Grace at Peace (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
13.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XII. We Sing to Thee (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
14.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XIII. (a) It's Right for All Men and All Things (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
15.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XIII. (b) First of All, Remember, Lord (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
16.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XIV. Our Father (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
17.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XV. One Church (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
18.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XVI. Praise God in the Heavens (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
19.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XVII. Blessed Be the Hosts, and We See the True Light (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
20.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XVIII. (a) And Our Faith Shall Show Forth (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
21.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XVIII. (b) Small Ektenya (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
22.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XIX. Cry the Name of the Lord (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
23.
Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31: XX. Praise the Father and the Faithful (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30