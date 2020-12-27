Radio Exotique

Radio Exotique

Jazz

1993

1.

Chaka (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
2.

Latin Circus (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
3.

Nacht Café (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
4.

Freeway Encounter (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
5.

Radio Exotique (Dedicated to Mr. Joe Zawinul) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
6.

How a German Carnival Should Be (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
7.

Magic Sundown (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
8.

Dance of Giants (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
9.

Snow On the Red Car (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30
10.

Cold Exit (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel Group

0:30

10 chansons

57 min

© L+R Records

Albums

