Radioactive

Radioactive

Hip-hop

2011

1.

Radioactive Introduction (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
2.

Get Away (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
3.

Let's Roll (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
4.

Hard White (Up In The Club) (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
5.

Growin' Up In The Gutter (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
6.

Throw It Up (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
7.

Good Girl (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
8.

Made In The U.S.A. (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
9.

Animal (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
10.

The Hardest Love Song In The World (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
11.

Write Your Name (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
12.

Everything I Love The Most (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
13.

Radio (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
14.

Slumerican Shitizen (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30
15.

The Last Song (Extrait)

Yelawolf

0:30

15 chansons

57 min

© Ghet-o-vision - Shady - DGC - Interscope