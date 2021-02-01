Raging Silence
Rock
2008
1.
Hold Your Head Up (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Blood Red Roses (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Voice On My TV (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
Rich Kid (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Cry Freedom (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Bad Bad Man (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
More Fool You (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
When the War Is Over (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Lifeline (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Rough Justice (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Miracle Child (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Corina (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
Mr. Majestic (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Pacific Highway (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
