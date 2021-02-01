Red River Blue (Deluxe Edition)

Red River Blue (Deluxe Edition)

Country

2011

1.

Honey Bee (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Ready to Roll (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

God Gave Me You (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Get Some (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Drink on It (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Good Ole Boys (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

I'm Sorry (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

Sunny in Seattle (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

Over (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Hey (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

Red River Blue (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Chill (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
13.

Addicted (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

13 chansons

46 min

© Warner Records