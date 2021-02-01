Red Roses For Me / Rum Sodomy And The Lash / If I Should Fall From Grace With God / Peace And Love / Hell's Ditch (Original Album Series)

Red Roses For Me / Rum Sodomy And The Lash / If I Should Fall From Grace With God / Peace And Love / Hell's Ditch (Original Album Series)

Pop

2011

Disque 1

1.

Transmetropolitan (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

The Battle of Brisbane (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

The Auld Triangle (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

Waxie's Dargle (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
5.

Boys from the County Hell (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
6.

Sea Shanty (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
7.

Dark Streets of London (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
8.

Streams of Whiskey (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
9.

Poor Paddy (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
10.

Dingle Regatta (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
11.

Greenland Whale Fisheries (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
12.

Down in the Ground Where the Deadmen Go (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
13.

Kitty (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

Disque 2

1.

The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

The Old Main Drag (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

Wild Cats of Kilkenny (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

I'm a Man You Don't Meet Every Day (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
5.

A Pair of Brown Eyes (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
6.

Sally MacLennane (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
7.

A Pistol for Paddy Garcia (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
8.

Dirty Old Town (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
9.

Jesse James (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
10.

Navigator (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
11.

Billy's Bones (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
12.

The Gentleman Soldier (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
13.

The Band Played Waltzing Matilda (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

Disque 3

1.

If I Should Fall from Grace with God (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

Turkish Song of the Damned (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

Bottle of Smoke (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
5.

Metropolis (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
6.

Thousands Are Sailing (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
7.

South Australia (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
8.

Fiesta (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
9.

Medley: The Recruiting Sergeant / The Rocky Road to Dublin / Galway Races (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
10.

Streets of Sorrow / Birmingham Six (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
11.

Lullaby of London (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
12.

The Battle March Medley (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
13.

Sit Down by the Fire (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
14.

The Broad Majestic Shannon (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
15.

Worms (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Gridlock (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

White City (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

Young Ned of the Hill (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

Misty Morning, Albert Bridge (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
5.

Cotton Fields (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
6.

Blue Heaven (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
7.

Down All the Days (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
8.

USA (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
9.

Lorelei (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
10.

Gartloney Rats (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
11.

Boat Train (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
12.

Tombstone (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
13.

Night Train to Lorca (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
14.

London You're a Lady (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

Disque 5

1.

The Sunnyside of the Street (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

Sayonara (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

The Ghost of a Smile (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

Hell's Ditch (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
5.

Lorca's Novena (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
6.

Summer in Siam (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
7.

Rain Street (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
8.

Rainbow Man (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
9.

The Wake of the Medusa (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
10.

House of the Gods (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
11.

Five Green Queens and Jean (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
12.

Maidrin Rua (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
13.

Six to Go (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

68 chansons

3 h 44 min

© WM UK