Reel To Reel

Reel To Reel

R&B

1992

1.

Check Tha Resume (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
2.

360 (What Goes Around) (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
3.

That's How We Move It (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
4.

Check It Out (Featuring Mary J. Blige) (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
5.

Big Kids Don't Play (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
6.

Honey Don't Front (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
7.

Lickshot (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
8.

Ya Know How It Goes (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
9.

Reel To Reel (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
10.

Soul Controller (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
11.

Proper Education (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
12.

Back It Up (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
13.

Baby, What's Your Name ? (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
14.

360 (What Goes Around) (SD50 Remix Version) [Bonus Track] (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30
15.

Who Makes The Loot ? (Featuring The Brand New Heavies) (Extrait)

Grand Puba

0:30

15 chansons

58 min

© Tommy Boy Music, LLC