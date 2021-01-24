0
Reels d'en premier
Pop
2018
1.
Lac d'ours (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
2.
Rêve du diable (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
3.
Assis sur la souche (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
4.
Trip à Windsor / Moneymusk (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
5.
Fisherman's Hornpipe (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
6.
Lone Star Rag (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
7.
Two O'Clock in the Morning (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
8.
Draggin' the Bow (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
9.
Tune à john muise (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
10.
Pigeons sur la clôture / Reel de sainte-Anne (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
11.
Vermillon (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
12.
Black Mountain (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
13.
Le coq et la poule (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
14.
Big John McNeil / Derm's Bull (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
15.
Crooked Stovepipe (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
16.
Tempérance (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30
17.
Sled Ride, "Pour Vernon" (Extrait)
Johnny Comeau
0:30