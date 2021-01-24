Reels d'en premier

Pop

2018

1.

Lac d'ours (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
2.

Rêve du diable (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
3.

Assis sur la souche (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
4.

Trip à Windsor / Moneymusk (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
5.

Fisherman's Hornpipe (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
6.

Lone Star Rag (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
7.

Two O'Clock in the Morning (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
8.

Draggin' the Bow (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
9.

Tune à john muise (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
10.

Pigeons sur la clôture / Reel de sainte-Anne (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
11.

Vermillon (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
12.

Black Mountain (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
13.

Le coq et la poule (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
14.

Big John McNeil / Derm's Bull (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
15.

Crooked Stovepipe (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
16.

Tempérance (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30
17.

Sled Ride, "Pour Vernon" (Extrait)

Johnny Comeau

0:30

17 chansons

44 min

© Production JGC57

0