Reign of Terror
Rock
2012
1.
True Shred Guitar (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
2.
Born to Lose (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
3.
Crush (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
4.
End of the Line (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
5.
Leader of the Pack (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
6.
Comeback Kid (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
7.
Demons (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
8.
Road to Hell (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
9.
You Lost Me (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
10.
Never Say Die (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30
11.
D.O.A. (Extrait)
Sleigh Bells
0:30