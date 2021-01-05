Rejoice

Pop

2007

1.

Rejoice (Extrait)

0:30
2.

I (Who Have Nothing) (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Mascagni: Sancta Maria (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Secret Love (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Le Cose Che Sei Per Me (The Things You Are To Me) (Extrait)

0:30
6.

How Do You Leave The One You Love? (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Kamen: Requiem for a Soldier (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Bernstein: Somewhere (Extrait)

0:30
9.

Shout In Silence (Extrait)

0:30
10.

Be Still My Soul (Extrait)

0:30
11.

Kiss From A Rose (Extrait)

0:30
12.

I Will Pray For You (Extrait)

0:30
13.

Viva Tonight (Extrait)

0:30

13 chansons

53 min

© Decca (UMO)