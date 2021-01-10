Relaxing Sounds of Thunderstorm - Pure Nature
Instrumental
2020
1.
Cévennes Thunderstorm, Irregular Rain on the Terrace, Thunder Rumbles, Cévennes-France (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
2.
Cévennes Thunderstorm, Irregular Rain on the Terrace, Thunder Rumbles, Cévennes-France, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
3.
Mediterranean Plain, Late Afternoon, Thunderstorm in the Distance, Thunders That Resound, Gusts of Wind, Insects, Birds, Cows and Cowbells in Panorama, Ardèche-France (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
4.
Mediterranean Plain, Late Afternoon, Thunderstorm in the Distance, Thunders That Resound, Gusts of Wind, Insects, Birds, Cows and Cowbells in Panorama, Ardèche-France, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
5.
Mediterranean Plain, Late Afternoon, Thunderstorm in the Distance, Thunders That Resound, Gusts of Wind, Insects, Birds, Cows and Cowbells in Panorama, Ardèche-France, Pt. 3 (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
6.
Paris, Montmartre, Thunderstorm and Rain on the Zinc Roofs and Courtyard, Thunderous Rumblings (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
7.
Paris, Montmartre, Thunderstorm and Rain on the Zinc Roofs and Courtyard, Thunderous Rumblings, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30
8.
Paris, Montmartre, Thunderstorm and Rain on the Zinc Roofs and Courtyard, Thunderous Rumblings, Pt. 3 (Extrait)
Julien Nègre
0:30