Remember Foreverly

Remember Foreverly

Rock

2014

1.

All I Have to Do Is Dream (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
2.

Bye Bye Love (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
3.

Crying in the Rain (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
4.

('til) I Kissed You (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
5.

When Will I Be Loved (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
6.

On the Wings of a Nightingale (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
7.

Cathy's Clown (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
8.

Wake up Little Susie (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
9.

Love Hurts (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
10.

The Price of Love (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
11.

Devoted to You (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
12.

Temptation (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
13.

Walk Right Back (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30
14.

Bird Dog (Extrait)

Deja Vu

0:30

14 chansons

34 min

© Zulu Records