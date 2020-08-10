Remember Foreverly
Rock
2014
1.
All I Have to Do Is Dream (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
2.
Bye Bye Love (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
3.
Crying in the Rain (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
4.
('til) I Kissed You (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
5.
When Will I Be Loved (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
6.
On the Wings of a Nightingale (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
7.
Cathy's Clown (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
8.
Wake up Little Susie (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
9.
Love Hurts (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
10.
The Price of Love (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
11.
Devoted to You (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
12.
Temptation (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
13.
Walk Right Back (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
14.
Bird Dog (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30