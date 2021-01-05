Remote Control

Remote Control

Rock

1979

1.

Turn Me On (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
2.

TV Is King (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
3.

Prime Time (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
4.

I Want It All Now (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
5.

No Way Out (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
6.

Getoverture (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
7.

No Mercy (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
8.

Only The Strong Survive (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
9.

Be Mine Tonight (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
10.

Love's A Mystery (I Don't Understand) (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
11.

Telecide (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30

11 chansons

42 min

© A&M