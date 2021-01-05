Remote Control
Rock
2013
1.
Turn Me On (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
2.
TV Is King (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
3.
Prime Time (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
4.
I Want It All Now (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
5.
No Way Out (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
6.
Getoverture (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
7.
No Mercy (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
8.
Only The Strong Survive (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
9.
Be Mine Tonight (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
10.
Love's A Mystery (I Don't Understand) (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
11.
Telecide (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
12.
Dreams Come True (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
13.
Dangerous (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
14.
Don't Ask Me (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
15.
Holy War (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30