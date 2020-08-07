Resonance

Métal

2005

1.

Scars Of The Old Stream (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
2.

Everwake (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
3.

J'ai Fait Une Promesse (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
4.

Alone (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
5.

Far Away (acoustic) (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
6.

Eternity Part 2 (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
7.

Eternity Part 3 (acoustic) (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
8.

Better Off Dead (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
9.

One Of The Few (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
10.

Inner Silence (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
11.

Goodbye Cruel World (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
12.

Destiny (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
13.

The Silent Enigma (orchestral version) (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
14.

Angelica - live Budapest 1997 (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30
15.

Horses (Extrait)

Anathema

0:30

15 chansons

50 min

© Peaceville Records