Respighi : Ancient Airs & Dances Suites Nos 1, 3 & Orchestral Works - Apex
Musique classique
2007
1.
Respighi : Antiche danze ed arie Suite No.3 [Ancient Airs & Dances] : I Italiana (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
2.
Antiche danze ed arie Suite No.3 [Ancient Airs & Dances] : II Arie di corte (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
3.
Antiche danze ed arie [Ancient Airs & Dances] : Suite No.3 : III Siciliana (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
4.
Respighi : Antiche danze ed arie Suite No.3 [Ancient Airs & Dances] : IV Passacaglia (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
5.
Respighi : Gli uccelli [The Birds] : I Preludio (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
6.
Respighi : Gli uccelli [The Birds] : II La colomba [The Dove] (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
7.
Respighi : Gli uccelli [The Birds] : III La gallina [The Hen] (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
8.
Respighi : Gli uccelli [The Birds] : IV L'usignuolo [The Nightingale] (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
9.
Gli uccelli [The Birds] : V Il cuccù [The Cuckoo] (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
10.
Respighi : Trittico botticelliano [3 Botticelli Pictures] : I La primavera (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
11.
Respighi : Trittico botticelliano [3 Botticelli Pictures] : II L'adorazione dei Magi (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
12.
Respighi : Trittico botticelliano [3 Botticelli Pictures] : III La nascita di Venere (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
13.
Respighi : Antiche danze ed arie Suite No.1 [Ancient Airs & Dances] : I Balletto detto 'Il conte Orlando' (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
14.
Respighi : Antiche danze ed arie Suite No.1 [Ancient Airs & Dances] : II Gagliarda (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
15.
Respighi : Antiche danze ed arie Suite No.1 [Ancient Airs & Dances] : III Villanella (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30
16.
Respighi : Antiche danze ed arie Suite No.1 [Ancient Airs & Dances] : IV Passo mezzo e mascherada (Extrait)
Claudio Scimone
0:30