Respighi: Pines of Rome; Fountains of Rome; Roman Festivals
Musique classique
1991
1.
The Pines of Villa Borghese (I pini di Villa Borghese) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
2.
The Pines near a Catacomb (Pini presso una catacomba) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
3.
The Pines of the Janiculum (I pini del Gianicolo) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
4.
The Pines of the Appian Way (I pini della Via Appia) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
5.
The Fountain of Valle Giulia (La fontana di Valle Giulia all'alba) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
6.
The Triton Fountain (La fontana di Tritone al mattino) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
7.
The Fountain of Trevi (La fontana di Trevi al meriggio) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
8.
The Villa Medici Fountain (La fontana di Villa Medici al tramonto) (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
9.
1. Circenses (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
10.
2. Il giubileo (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
11.
3. L'Ottobrata (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30
12.
4. La Befana (Extrait)
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
0:30