Respighi: Pines of Rome; Fountains of Rome; Roman Festivals

Musique classique

1991

1.

The Pines of Villa Borghese (I pini di Villa Borghese) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
2.

The Pines near a Catacomb (Pini presso una catacomba) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
3.

The Pines of the Janiculum (I pini del Gianicolo) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
4.

The Pines of the Appian Way (I pini della Via Appia) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
5.

The Fountain of Valle Giulia (La fontana di Valle Giulia all'alba) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
6.

The Triton Fountain (La fontana di Tritone al mattino) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
7.

The Fountain of Trevi (La fontana di Trevi al meriggio) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
8.

The Villa Medici Fountain (La fontana di Villa Medici al tramonto) (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
9.

1. Circenses (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
10.

2. Il giubileo (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
11.

3. L'Ottobrata (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30
12.

4. La Befana (Extrait)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Decca Music Group Ltd.

