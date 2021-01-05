Restless Natives & Rarities

Restless Natives & Rarities

Pop

1998

Disque 1

1.

All Fall Together (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Over The Border (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Made In Heaven (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Not Waving But Drowning (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

On The Shore (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Balcony (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Dead On Arrival (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Pass Me By (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

Promised Land (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

Return Of The Two Headed King (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

When A Drum Beats (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

World On Fire (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

Winter Sky (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

I'm Only Waiting (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
15.

Flag Of Nations (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Kiss The Girl Goodbye (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Song Of The South (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Blue On A Green Planet (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Normal (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

God's Great Mistake (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Restless Natives (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

The Longest Day (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

22 chansons

2 h 11 min

© EMI