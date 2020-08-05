Resurrect

Resurrect

Métal

2017

1.

Calvaire (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:25
2.

Resurrect the Scourge (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
3.

Through the Realm of Chaos (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
4.

Vengeful Flavors (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
5.

Dogmes Anxiogenes (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
6.

Area of Desolation (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
7.

Demoligarchie (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
8.

Siamese Traitors (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
9.

Apostate (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
10.

Necroshpere (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
11.

Spread the Chaos and Terror (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
12.

Desecrate (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30

12 chansons

38 min

© Unique Leader

Albums

Slide 1 of 2