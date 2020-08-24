Retro Lounge Jazz Atmosphere
Jazz
2020
1.
Chill Jazz Paradise Session (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
Cocktails under the Palms (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
Sophisticated Atmosphere (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Easy Listening (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
Jazz Lounge (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Retro Dance (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
Sugar Chill (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
Sweet Highway (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
Bottle of Red Wine (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
First Love (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
Monday Night (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
City Fog (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
13.
Lovely Night (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
14.
Stay with Me (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
15.
Drifting (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30