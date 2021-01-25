Revolver Hits

Jazz

2020

1.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

When Papa Played The Dobro (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

In The Jailhouse Now (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

You Remembered Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Supper-Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Dorraine Of Ponchartrain (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Folsom Prison Blues... (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Drink To Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Seasons Of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Born To Lose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Bonanza! (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Snow In His Hair (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Taller Than Trees (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

It Could Be You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

New Mexico (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

God Will (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

I Just Thought You'd Like To Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

I Can't Help It (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 10 min

© sandero classics sound engine