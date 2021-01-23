Ring The Bells

Musique de Noël

2018

1.

(There'll Be) Place in the Valley (For Me) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Christmas As I Knew It (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Ringing the Bells For Jim (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

The Gifts they Gave (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

the Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Who Kept the Sheep (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Here Was A Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

The Ballad of the Harp Weaver (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Blue Christmas (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

10 chansons

32 min

© Nostalgia Gold Records