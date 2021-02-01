Riverdale: Special Halloween Episode (Original Television Score) [From Riverdale: Season 4]
Divers
2019
1.
Video Tape / Say Goodbye to Jason (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
2.
Halloween Costumes / The Stonewall Four (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
3.
Jason's Ghost is Mad / Jughead Gets Drugged (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
4.
Trick or Treat / Jughead Wakes in a Coffin (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
5.
Have You Checked the Children? (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
6.
Dodger at the Party (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
7.
Time for a Treat / Twins Are Sleeping (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
8.
Caught Red-Handed / Bloody Jellybean (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
9.
Buried Alive / Pressured by Honey (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
10.
Keep the Party Going / Julian Moving the Board (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
11.
Agree to Your Terms (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
12.
Tracing the Caller (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
13.
The Family Man / Hiding in the Dark (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
14.
Invited to the FBI (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
15.
The Morning After (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
16.
Prank Gone Too Far (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
17.
All Ends Well?? (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30