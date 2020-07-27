0
Road Trip
Folk
2012
1.
Cuckoo's Nest (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
2.
I've Got the Blues and I Can't Be Satisfied (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
3.
Big Scioty (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
4.
Rights of Man (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
5.
Waltz Medley: Utpick Waltz/Didn't I Dance (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
6.
Wild Horses At Stoney Point (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
7.
Pig Ankle Rag (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
8.
Seneca Square Dance (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
9.
Blackest Crow (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
10.
Si Bheag, Si Mhor (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
11.
June Apple (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
12.
Kitchen Girl (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
13.
Staten Island Hornpipe (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30
14.
St. Anne's Reel (Extrait)
Mustang Sally & The Hamjos
0:30