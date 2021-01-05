Rock Around With Me!

Rock Around With Me!

Pop

1968

1.

Rock Around The Clock / See You Later, Alligator / Hound Dog (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
2.

Blueberry Hill / Hanky Panky / Mini-Rock (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
3.

Lady Madonna / Rock And Roll Music / Rock Around The World (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
4.

By The Light Of The Silvery Moon / That's My Desire (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
5.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On / Charlie Brown / When The Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
6.

Ready Teddy / Diana / Shake, Rattle And Roll (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
7.

Back To Memphis / Don't Be Cruel / Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
8.

Isle Of Capri / Buona Sera / Oh Marie (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
9.

Ramblin' Rose / Back In Town (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
10.

Summertime Blues / Muskrat Ramble / Rip It Up (Extrait)

James Last

0:30

10 chansons

38 min

© Polydor