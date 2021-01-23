Rock Island Line

Rock Island Line

Country

2018

1.

(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

The Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

16 chansons

37 min

© Music City Entertainment