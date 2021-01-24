Rock Island
Country
2018
1.
If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
The Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Doin' My Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30