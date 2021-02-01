Rock 'N' Roll (Deluxe Edition)
Rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Rock 'n' Roll (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
2.
Eat the Rich (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
3.
Blackheart (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
4.
Stone Deaf In the USA (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
5.
The Wolf (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
6.
Traitor (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
7.
Dogs (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
8.
All for You (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
9.
Boogeyman (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Cradle to the Grave (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
2.
Just Cos' You Got the Power (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
3.
Iron Fist (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
4.
Stay Clean (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
5.
Nothing Up My Sleeve (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
6.
Metropolis (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
7.
Doctor Rock (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
8.
Killed By Death (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
9.
Ace of Spades (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
10.
Steal Your Face (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
11.
Bite the Bullet (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
12.
Built for Speed (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
13.
Orgasmatron (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
14.
No Class (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
15.
Motorhead (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30