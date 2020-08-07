Rock n' Roll Wild Man

Pop

2009

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

What I'd Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

No Headstone on My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

10 chansons

31 min

© American Legends