Rock 'n' Roll Wild Man

Pop

2004

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Who's Gonna Play This Ol' Piano (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

10 chansons

31 min

© American Legends