Rock 'n' Roll Wild Man
Pop
2004
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Who's Gonna Play This Ol' Piano (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Meat Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30