Rock 'N' Slow

Musique Francophone

2000

1.

Rock'N'Roll Man (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

C'Est Une Honky Tonk Woman (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

17 ans (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Nadine (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Johnny Rider (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Venez tous avec moi (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

À propos de mon père (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

À l'hôtel des cœurs brisés (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Laisse-moi le temps de t'aimer (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Ma panthère noire (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Voici le monde (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Interdit aux moins de 13 ans (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

Le bol d'or (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

13 chansons

43 min

© Universal Music Division Mercury Records