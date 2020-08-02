Rockstar

Musique Francophone

2014

1.

Maple Leafs (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
2.

Le King du BBQ (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
3.

Rockstars (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
4.

Université (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
5.

Ah non! Pas encore du basketball (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
6.

Les brassières (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
7.

La balade des malades (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
8.

Gentlemen's Club (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
9.

Prendre un verre mon minou (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30
10.

MILF (Extrait)

Bob Bissonnette

0:30

10 chansons

35 min

© Les Entreprises Bob Bissonnette Inc.

Albums

