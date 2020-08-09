Roll Over Beethoven
Pop
1998
1.
Johnny B Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Browne Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Down The Line (Go Go Go) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Lucille (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30