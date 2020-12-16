Romances (Románcok)
Musique classique
1993
1.
Night of Dreams (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
2.
Memories of Rome (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
3.
Pieta (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
4.
Storm (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
5.
Throne of Venus (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
6.
Desire (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
7.
Excited Soul (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
8.
Touching (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
9.
Solitude (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
10.
Via Dolorosa (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
11.
Temptation (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
12.
Ballad (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
13.
Gioconda (Extrait)
Stella
0:30
14.
Absolution (Extrait)
Stella
0:30