Romances (Románcok)

Musique classique

1993

1.

Night of Dreams (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
2.

Memories of Rome (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
3.

Pieta (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
4.

Storm (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
5.

Throne of Venus (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
6.

Desire (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
7.

Excited Soul (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
8.

Touching (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
9.

Solitude (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
10.

Via Dolorosa (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
11.

Temptation (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
12.

Ballad (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
13.

Gioconda (Extrait)

Stella

0:30
14.

Absolution (Extrait)

Stella

0:30

14 chansons

50 min

© Hungaroton

